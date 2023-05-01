Rada Manjlović knows all crafts Entertainment

In addition to singing well, Rada Manojlović is also very good with tools in her hands, so she does all the crafts herself – from the house to the tractor!

Source: ATA Images/GG

“There’s no job I don’t know how to do. A few days ago I drilled holes in the wall and I’m very good with the drill! I can even paint,” the singer boasted, adding that she is a man in a woman’s body: “I can fix a tractor and everything around the house, and my dad taught me all that. and drilling holes in the wall, plastering, unclogging sewer pipes…“.

“I’m not a man, I’m very feminine, but I can do anything that the stronger sex can do. Rade’s father has had a workshop all his life, and I help him. He built our house in Četerež. Unlike him, I don’t know how to build, but that’s why I can I repair cars, tractors, I understand electricity, locksmith work“, the singer revealed and added that even in the apartment where she lives with her sister, she fixes everything herself.



See description I REPAIR CARS, TRACTOR, I REPAIR, I REPAIR! Rada Manojlović is her own master – I’m not a man’s woman, but I can do anything! Hide description Izvor: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. picture: 8

1 / 8 Izvor: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. picture: 8

2 / 8 Izvor: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. picture: 8

3 / 8 AD Izvor: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. picture: 8

4 / 8 Izvor: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. picture: 8

5 / 8 Izvor: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. picture: 8

6 / 8 AD Izvor: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. picture: 8

7 / 8 Izvor: Antonio Ahel/ATAImagesNo. picture: 8

8 / 8

Due to her scheduled performances and commitment to her career, she has not celebrated May Day for a long time, and when she was younger, she adored Uranka. “I would love to go back to high school, when I celebrated all the holidays. I used to go to class regularly. A group from three villages would gather and in the middle of the night we would go to the forest where we would listen to music, sing and, of course, eat barbecue. I remember that as the most beautiful thing. There were also those who would relax and have a drink, but I did not drink alcohol then. And now I only sometimes drink my dad’s liqueur or homemade quince, but only with him“, says Rada, who also revealed what she will be doing this year on that day.

“This year, I’m shooting a music video for May Day! There, there is no rest for me. The song must be released on St. George’s Day. Then there is euphoria around one of the biggest Serbian celebrities, which I mention in the song,” revealed the singer.

(WORLD/Informer)

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!