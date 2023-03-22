Singer Rada Manojlović has not been feeling well for days, which is why she had to cancel her performances.

Izvor: YouTube/AmiG Show

The singer mustered up the strength to sing at Sofia Milošević’s birthday, where she spent 20,000 euros just for the music and where she made a serious dent, but now she has announced that she has to cancel her performances, which would be the first time.

“My dear Novi Sade, unfortunately we won’t be able to hang out this Thursday, I’m very sick, I hope you hear what I’m saying. I can’t talk, I can’t move, I have to get well,” said Rada in the video social networks addressed to all his fans.

00:15 Rada Manojlović is ill Source: Instagaram/radamanojlovic Source: Instagaram/radamanojlovic

She recently shared a photo from the hospital, where it can be seen that she is pale as a rag, tortured and connected to an IV – “Before the performance in Klagenfurt, I couldn’t speak because of the pain”, she recently wrote on Instagram and thus worried her fans, and then she published a video from a private clinic with an infusion attached, and she had something to say to those who called her names.

“My dears, let me call you again, I’m hitting a vein again. They write to me: ‘What do you know what is that yellow thing in the bag that you are attached to’. For such a smart question, the only smart answer is – urine. What else would it be ?”, said Rada Manojlović, then rolled her eyes and added ironically – “This black thing next to me, what will they put on me next, it’s tar. You see, I know everything”.

(WORLD)