Rada Manojlović on breaking up with Milan Stanković | Entertainment

Rada Manojlović opened her soul and spoke in detail for the first time after several years about her love and breakup with Milan Stanković.

Source: ATA Images/Antonio Ahel/GG

Radu Manojlović who recently made changes in her job, when she broke up with her manager i left the work to her sister Majawe met during the “Zvezde Granda” competition, after which she started a relationship with a colleague Milan Stanković. Although at the time everyone thought it was just a marketing ploy, Rada said that he was everything to her then and that she imagined all kinds of things with him.

Some time ago, Stanković completely withdrew from the public, even though he had a successful career, and it is rumored that he is planning to monks, and Rada recently revealed that she plans to turn to religion just like her ex-boyfriend. While a guest on the show “Sceniranje” on Kurir television, the singer opened her soul and spoke honestly about her relationship with Milan, but also revealed to host Ljiljana Stanišić why the breakup happened.

“I was always very angry when people asked me if I was just a cover for Milan. I have raged at that question before and demonstratively walked out of interviews. I can’t stand it, because what… I have no excuse for some things, for some things there is no… And I don’t need to… Okay, now it’s over, so if you can sublimate, that’s how it is,” she said Manojlović and continued:

“Oh, he’s a character, he’s a star man. I mean, I’m a loser. He’s just that character, mysterious, interesting, everything you need for… How was he then in your flow? The same. Yes, the same as now ? The same. It was the same. But that’s what I want to tell you, people, that… I think people found it very strange that I was so extroverted. We go everywhere, we drive the tractor, we feed the chickens. I portrayed myself a lot in that kind of folk, so to speak, sense. As a woman from… What did you say yourself? A woman from the people. I don’t call myself a folk singer, but a folk singer. He was always crazy. I remember, you know, he always kept that one… Don’t do that, don’t do that, so that it’s not known, that it’s hidden. Yes, yes, he was a bit… He was mystical. Mystical, yes. Is. And that was, it seems to me, incompatible with people.”



She points out that she felt right with Stanković – “The very fact that he is… I can tell you, well, from the very beginning… They set up a prejudice with us that because of his hair color. Because of his style, the way he dresses and that. Everyone was calling him names and for that reason they couldn’t connect him with me who is like, you know…Fatal. Yes, I was considered a femme fatale. Yes, yes, dangerous. And believe me, I’ve said it many times, I felt with him… Just the way it should be”.

“He was everything to me even then. And with him I imagined… I thought it would be the end of my life. You were. Yes, yes, yes, she was one hundred percent sure. Did you love him so much? And he me and I him. We loved each other very much. We were in a relationship for five years, lived together!” said Rada, and then moved on to break up.

“I can neither say that he is guilty, nor that I am guilty. Yes, yes, yes. The breakup looked terrible. So horrible that I don’t even know if it was necessary, so… How can I tell you… I think we grew apart too much… We never even grew apart. We lived together until the last day and everything was great. But somehow, I guess, with my behavior and lullaby, I made him… I won’t say a child, but like, well, I’m my mother. Maybe I’ve lost some feeling of a man. How do I know. But what happened was that I… Fell in love with someone else”, she admitted and continued:

“I didn’t even know that my heart was free for another. I didn’t… No, in the end, when I started thinking about someone else, it was my fault. I wanted to kill myself. Yes, it was very difficult for me because there was a passion in me, something that I have, which I know is… No, it’s not guilt, but I know that I won’t have it with someone else. Yes, I didn’t have either. You know, I knew what was going to happen and that it was going to be like that. Yes, not everyone can be with a singer. I mean, how can I tell you, our job is not exactly ideal”.

“I wouldn’t tolerate myself. If I were a man, I wouldn’t be able to bear some things. How do I know? That’s why Milan was ideal for me in that sense, because he didn’t… He didn’t break my wings, he gave me motivation, he guided me. Both in terms of styling, and in terms of songs. We always knew at first glance, I remember when we listened to the songs. He really wanted the best for me and was always… He was very critical. He was for the little fingernail, to pierce your brain,” said Manojlović, then continued:

“That’s how he wanted the best for me. And I knew that I had his support and the wind at my back. However, two heads are smarter than one. You know, that’s how Milan always talked about me. And then I had a completely open space on that side , as a singer and as someone who, you know, you won’t have a problem if you, I don’t know, shot a video in a bathing suit”.



Rada also pointed out that he was not jealous: “With Milan, I had no worries about the title at all. Because he was that type and was in that job. He knew what the journalists would write from one of my conversations with a man, that he would be my new suitor, boyfriend or whatever. He didn’t bother about it and for me it was peace within four walls. Yes, but… well… I didn’t want that. I didn’t want to, but he was very persistent. Very persistent until I perhaps realized somewhere as a woman that someone like me likes me physically. But I’m telling you again… But Milan, let’s just say, discovered it”.

“Yes, somehow I know he had pictures of some. Yes, someone told him. But, no, not some pictures, God forbid.? No no no. My car parked there somewhere. So I thought there was no way. But, probably, by my behavior… You know, I’m really a person who can’t hide some things. When I get cold, I get cold and I don’t even hide it from the public. I am so obvious when I change my behavior. Simply, something is wrong, it was obvious. And I am very sorry that I allowed some passions to prevail. I say again, I can’t regret it. Everyone brought something to my life, some experience, and I learned something from each relationship,” Manojlović said.

