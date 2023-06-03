Rada Manojlović on plastic surgery and the advice of a colleague Entertainment

Rada Manojlović revealed what advice she received from a colleague and why she gave up plastic surgery

Source: ATA Images/Antonio Ahel

“I thought about that, because when you get into an environment where everyone has implants, you just fall for it. But when I see that Irina Shayk and many other models remained straight, then I thought again. Otherwise, I think the camera adds to my age and my chin, but good,” said Rada.

The singer also revealed how she views the trend of taking pictures with Rolexes and other expensive things, which has taken off on social networks.

“I have ordinary friends who do not engage in public work, and they play some fake life on tiktok. Everything has become a farce. I could have a Rolex, but I don’t have one. One colleague, a big star, told me: ‘Rado, you have to buy a fur coat, a car and a Rolex to be a star’. At the start, you know how to be a star. I think that my popularity depends on my spontaneity and ease. Everyone teased me because I drove a peugeot 207 for 9 years, which many people can afford. I think maybe the people are burdened. How Madonna and Britney Spears go to Mac, for example. I’m really not burdened by these status symbols”.

The singer says that she behaves spontaneously and “normally like ordinary people”:

“I consider myself an ordinary man, like others. On one occasion, I was passing by in a restaurant, and people opened the kitchen to see me. That’s why I went into the kitchen to take a picture with the chef and the waiters. I have seen some people who behave differently towards waiters or doormen, compared to, say, Saša Popović or someone else. My dad is a farmer. I respect everyone, especially the one who blacks, and that’s why I always approach everyone”.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

(WORLD, Grand)