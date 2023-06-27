Rada Manojlović turns to religion like Milan Stanković | Fun

Rada Manojlović revealed that she is thinking about following in the footsteps of her ex-boyfriend Milan Stanković, with whom she is in contact, who retired from public life and devoted himself to religion.

Rada recently made changes in her work, when she broke up with her manager and left the work to her sister Maja, who is now in charge of scheduling and negotiating her performances. Although her colleagues, who have been on stage for much less time, have already had solo concerts, Rada has not, and she blames her former colleagues for that.

“Because I was stupid, realistically, if there was a good team around me, I would have had a concert. My songs were listened to, but as far as managing my career, there were people around me who were just waiting to answer the phone and take a percentage. Everything is different now,” said Rada, who is often compared to Vesna Vukelić Wendy due to her styling and is called her successor and “Vašar’s singer”.

“That’s what I want. They have to ask themselves what is the goal of whom?! I want to be compared to Wendy, because someone has to inherit the tentacle streak. We’ve had enough of these with the level, it’s good that you broke in that’s exactly what I want” commented Rada, who is still in contact with Milan Stanković, with whom she broke up 11 years ago, and now she has intrigued the public with the statement that she might follow in his footsteps.



“I’m not allowed to talk about religion, Milan didn’t forbid me, but someone is forbidding me through him, I can’t explain it to you now, it’s complicated. We sing and we will sing, but it is much more beautiful there than here, it is much better with God than with people“, said Rada, who recently ended a long-term emotional relationship relationship with colleague Haris Berković, and there were rumors that the breakup was allegedly due to his parents.

“Absolutely everything that has been published about me and Harris since 2016 is not true. Not the age, not the children, not his and my parents, everything was false. I’m used to bad news selling newspapers. Just like it was written that I I have a bad relationship with my stepmother, and the two of us are never better. It’s not true that Harris’s parents didn’t like me, I’ve been to his place a thousand times and everything was great“, said Manojlović.

