Rade Bogdanovic criticizes Barak Bahar from Zvezda | Sport

Rade Bogdanović has no hair on his tongue about the coach of Crvena zvezda.

Crvena zvezda built the most expensive team in history this summer, and because of that, the public’s expectations are high, and as is usually the case, the coach is the first to be attacked. Barak Bahar received a “yellow card” from the most ardent fans of the red and whites because of his poor results since mid-August, while he is “not pampered” by others either. That’s how he is now a famous football player Rade Bogdanović, in his style, “poured fire” on the Israeliright before the crucial match of the group stage of the Champions League against Leipzig (Tuesday, 21.00).

“He can play whatever he wants, it’s the so-called ‘greaser’, it’s throwing dust in his eyes, he has no quality. Crvena zvezda with these players was built to compete in Europe, he now competes with Radnik from Surdulica or smaller clubs with smaller budgets”Bogdanović said as a guest on the show “60 minutes with Vlad and Aco” on MaxBet radio.

“Red Star made it look like they invested a lot of money, but that amount of money does not reflect the quality of the footballer who joined their ranks. A salary of more than 100,000 euros does not mean that he is a good footballer. It was seen in these few rounds in Europe that Red Star is full of Coulibaly”added Bogdanović, who on that occasion was referring to the failure of Red Star Kalifa Coulibaly, whom he criticized while playing at “Marakana”.



He points out that Omri Glazer is a good replacement for Milan Borjan, who he says has not been defending as well as he can lately, he pointed out that the problem is that Katai has no rhythm and is dealing with an injury, but not only that. “It seems to me that coach Bahar’s system does not tolerate a strong individual in the team who can solve the game with one move. There is the selection of the coach, but I think the biggest problem is who chose that coach.”Bogdanović added and concluded with a story about the Super League of Serbia, in which Partizan is the current leader.

“The league is very bad. There is no need to pretend that we don’t see that here the ball is pushed, not shot. It is trying to copy European football. Partizan will be first until the end of the autumn part of the season, and God help them in the spring. Red Star will be the champion. This ruling structure in the football club cannot bear not being close to the coffers and money of the European House of Football. You will see VAR and cheating, you will see a lot of what we have already seen on football fields”said Rade Bogdanović.

