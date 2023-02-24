Borca m:tel handball player Rade Rađenović expects that after the defeat against Izviđač in Banja Luka, where he made his debut in the last round, he will win tonight’s away game in Vogošća.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

From 18:00, the red and blue will be the guests of Vogošće, the third-ranked team of the BiH championship, which is traditionally particularly motivated against the people of Banja Luka, and as a rule, these matches are always uncertain.

“Vogošća is a difficult opponent… I believe it will be a very strong match with a lot of emotions. Both they and we want to win! We have prepared well, we are eager for victory and our progress! We hope for the best result and to add two more points to our account “, said Radjenovic for our portal.

Rađenović, who plays in the positions of middle and left back, was born in Apatin, where he started his handball career, and came to the club from Gospodska Street after five seasons in German clubs.

“I have to admit that I am very satisfied with the team and the club itself. They have provided me with great help and understanding in these two weeks and I am very happy about that! I am still getting to know the city, considering that I devoted more time to training in Banja Luka.” .

Source: RK Borac m:tel/Facebook

Rađenović added that on his debut against Scouts, the decisive factor for the defeat was a bad game in the first half.

“Unfortunately, we started the game badly and were not focused. Also, we had a lot of technical mistakes. In the second half, we managed to come back, but we lacked a little bit of luck. It was a difficult defeat for me personally, even though I only worked with the team for five days, I think that we had to do much better in both directions. In addition, we had great support from the stands. I am grateful for that and I hope that every next time there will be an even better atmosphere.” pointed out handball player Borca m:tel.

The match between Vogošće and Borc will be broadcast live by Moja TV.