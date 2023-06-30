Home » Radio Italia Live, Luciano Ligabue has landed at Palermo airport
World

Radio Italia Live, Luciano Ligabue has landed at Palermo airport

by admin
Radio Italia Live, Luciano Ligabue has landed at Palermo airport

by mondopalermo.it – ​​5 hours ago

Luciano Ligabue just landed at Falcone Borsellino airport in Palermo for the live radio Italia concert… Look!

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Radio Italia Live, Luciano Ligabue has landed at Palermo airport – PHOTO appeared 5 hours ago on the online newspaper mondopalermo.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  the Xbox version arrives on March 14 and is shown on video

You may also like

Emma’s energy at the rehearsals of Radio Italia...

Ostoja Mijailović on Kevin the Panther | Sports

Weather forecast Friday June 30, 2023 | weather...

Putin in Dagestan, crowds for the president between...

Long-term forecast July 2023 | weather forecast

Who is Michelle Causo, killed at 17 in...

‘General Armageddon’ Sergey Surovikin suspected of collaboration with...

Cocoon’s Fantastic Adventure arrives on September 29 in...

Bad weather, orange alert over all of Tuscany...

The long-awaited documentary about WHAM! opens on july...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy