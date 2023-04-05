The Bilbao punk band RadioCrimen presents his new punk opera on Saturday, April 15 at the Kafe Antzokia in Bilbao.

On April 14th the new RadrioCrimen album will be released, “Frank’s”, an Opera Punk that will serve to celebrate its X Anniversary. A day later, they will present it in Bilbao, as part of their current “Desde Las Kloakas Tour”, which a few weeks ago has taken them to tour France together with the legendary Punk Pioneers, GBH and which will continue throughout the Iberian Peninsula. In autumn the tour will make the leap to America (Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Colombia…).

The new album of RadioCrimen It places us in the mid-80s in Bilbao, where the young teenager Jon grows up in a working-class neighborhood witnessing the social events of the moment… industrial reconversion with workers’ struggle, armed political conflict… burning streets. Generational clash between parents victims of a totalitarian regime and children yearning for freedom. Friends and the street as the great social network of its time, drugs as an experimental part of that freedom and Punk music as the great protagonist and salvation for its existence. In this Punk Opera, Jon will show us his life, his environment, his feelings, his triumphs, his miseries and his future at the end of the century, where he will become Franki, until today, feeling as some of us feel, a survivor of past centuries.

RadioCrimen is a Punk band born in 2012 in Bilbao (Euskadi), originally formed by famous Bilbao banda musicians such as Zer-Bizio, Punk Guerrilla, Los Carniceros del Norte, Rat-Zinger, Disturbio 77, El Paso Killers, Deskonzierto, M8-Psycho, etc. Currently, the RadioCrimen lineup is made up of the two founders Luis "Punk" on one of the guitars and on vocals, Txarly "Usher", together with Golzal "Puto Niño" who sits behind the drums, "Sopli" is applied to the bass and Unai "Elektrico" wields the other guitar. In their career they have signed six works: 'we have' (Brixton Records, 2013), 'Background' (Cursed Records, 2014), 'Third degree' (Cursed Records, 2016), 'Radio X' [RadioCrimen + Placi Segismundo Toxicómano] (2018), 'Made in Basque Country' [En Vivo] (2018), 'The worst things imaginable are happening right now' (2020); y 'La Ira'. Collection 3 singles (unreleased songs with EUKZ, Siniestro Total and Kaos Urbano) vinyl or 1CD format.

RADIO CRIMEN

10TH ANNIVERSARY – “FROM THE KLOAKAS TOUR”