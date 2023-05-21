Radmila and Radiša returned to Serbia after 30 years from Switzerland Info

Radmila Andrejić lived with her husband Radiša in Switzerland for 30 years, and she revealed to MONDO why they decided to return to Serbia.

Radmila Andrejić (63) and Radiša (66) lived in Switzerland for 30 years, and then they decided to return to Serbia to the village of Bobovo near Svilajnec. As Radmila told MONDO, life in the West is not easy. “There are no eight-hour working hours there. They work 12, 16 hours a day, as they please“, she told our portal.

Our interlocutor pointed out that her family returned to Serbia because of nostalgia. “Radiša and I have three children. They also came to Serbia. In fact, our older son was the first to return, 18 years agoRadmila said. After her older son, Radiša came to Serbia two years later, and Radmila returned two years after her husband.

“Our three children were born in Switzerland. The older son was actually born in Jagodina because I was on vacation in Serbia at the time, but he lived in Switzerland from birth. The older son and daughter finished school in Switzerland, and the younger one is after the fifth grade finished school in Serbia,” Radmila told MONDO.

She mentioned that their children wanted to return to Serbia. As she told us, Radiša and Radmila dreamed of returning to Serbia for 30 years. Then finally came the day of the return. “We came to the village of Bobovo and started farming a little at a time. And, now we have asparagus, cherries, we have 800 walnut trees, 250 almond trees, we have sweet chestnuts, 250 apple trees, 80 apricot trees, we have 500 blueberries“, said our interlocutor.

Radmila stated for our portal that diversity is very important in agriculture. She explained her opinion citing the experience she and Radiša have. “People in Serbia who decide, for example, to deal only with raspberries depend only on how that fruit will bear fruit. Apricots gave birth very well for us last year. We had two to three and a half tons of this fruit last year. However, this year it’s not there, but that’s why, for example, we have apples. The apple gave birth to a wagon and a half the year before last. It also gave birth to almonds last year, and this year there are fewer of them. It is never good for people in agriculture to turn to only one activity“, she noted.

When asked whether it is possible to make a living from agriculture in Serbia, she stated that “it is not golden in any way”. “It’s not golden in the West either. In agriculture, you have to wait for the plants to bear fruit, you have to work, and for now you have to nurture and fertilize,” explained our interlocutor.

She added that her children are not engaged in agriculture but in their own business.

