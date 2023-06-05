Home » Radnički Niš beat Inđija and stayed in the Superliga | Sports
Radnički Niš beat Inđija and stayed in the Superliga | Sports

However, without any surprises in the playoffs, Radnički Niš and Radnik Surdulica remained in the Super League.

Radnički from Niš beat Inđija 3:0 and after defeat in the first match 1:3 avoided relegation. Miljan Škrbrić, Nemanja Belaković and Saša Marjanović brought about a victory by which the team from “Čair” managed to preserve its status at the end of the season, which began in the qualifications for the Conference League, and then changed coaches (Sivić, Lalatović, Šarac) and today survives under under the leadership of Vladimir Đorđević, the former stopper of Radnica and Crvena zvezda.

The match in Čair was very nervous, so Milan Janjić from Inđija, as well as center forward Radnički Škbrić and coach Đorđević, were excluded. See what the duel in Nis looked like:


Source: YouTube/TV Arena sport

Radnik from Surdulica also remained in the league, winning 2:0 in the match against Grafičar and after a draw in the first match (1:1) still managed to avoid elimination. The goals for the home team were scored by former Red Star winger Andrija Radulović, as well as experienced forward Milan Makarić.

