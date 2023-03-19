Home World Radoslav Graić passed away Fun
World

Radoslav Graić passed away Fun

by admin
Radoslav Graić passed away Fun

The famous singer and composer will be remembered for the song “Mito, bekrijo”

Source: Youtube/RTS Entertainment

Composer, singer and longtime editor at the Serbian Radio and Television Radoslav Graić died last night in Belgrade at the age of 92 after a short illness.

Radoslav Graić, singer and composer, was born in 1932 in Mrkonjić Grad, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He went to school in Travnik, and in 1950 he finished high school in Banja Luka, where he also attended a music school.

He lived in Belgrade since the Second World War, where he graduated in art history at the Faculty of Philosophy, as well as solo singing at the Academy of Music. At the suggestion of Dubravka Nešović, he started singing in the Choir of Radio Belgrade, and soon he auditioned with Vlastimir Pavlović Carevac, and thus became a vocal soloist of folk music at that radio station.

When Graić graduated from the Academy of Music, he was offered to perform in the opera. Despite several successful rehearsals, he decided to devote himself to fun music.

Although he mostly created for vocal soloists of folk music, he was also very successful as a composer of fun songs that he often interpreted himself.

He is the winner of numerous awards and recognitions for vocal performance and compositional work. Radoslav Graić, apart from being a singer and composer, was the former music editor of Television Belgrade. He edited many important shows and series, until his retirement.

His song “Mito bekrijo”, made famous by Vasilija Radojčić, became so popular that many people think it is an original song.

See also  Ukraine latest news. Borrell (EU): Moscow destroyed Ukraine's second largest granary

(MONDO/RTS)

You may also like

The dead caused by the cyclone Freddy in...

Terrorism, possible return of Isis and al Qaeda:...

Putin’s visit to the Rostov command center on...

one person dies in the collision

Where do very very rich people buy houses

“La Vuelta”, a new song from the La...

Putin visits Donbass for the first time since...

Trump and the ex-porn star’s money: what will...

TV listening on Saturday 18 March: who won...

Harry to King Charles: ‘Dad, I’m my mother’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy