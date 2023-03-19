The famous singer and composer will be remembered for the song “Mito, bekrijo”

Composer, singer and longtime editor at the Serbian Radio and Television Radoslav Graić died last night in Belgrade at the age of 92 after a short illness.

Radoslav Graić, singer and composer, was born in 1932 in Mrkonjić Grad, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He went to school in Travnik, and in 1950 he finished high school in Banja Luka, where he also attended a music school.

He lived in Belgrade since the Second World War, where he graduated in art history at the Faculty of Philosophy, as well as solo singing at the Academy of Music. At the suggestion of Dubravka Nešović, he started singing in the Choir of Radio Belgrade, and soon he auditioned with Vlastimir Pavlović Carevac, and thus became a vocal soloist of folk music at that radio station.

When Graić graduated from the Academy of Music, he was offered to perform in the opera. Despite several successful rehearsals, he decided to devote himself to fun music.

Although he mostly created for vocal soloists of folk music, he was also very successful as a composer of fun songs that he often interpreted himself.

He is the winner of numerous awards and recognitions for vocal performance and compositional work. Radoslav Graić, apart from being a singer and composer, was the former music editor of Television Belgrade. He edited many important shows and series, until his retirement.

His song “Mito bekrijo”, made famous by Vasilija Radojčić, became so popular that many people think it is an original song.

(MONDO/RTS)