Radovan Pankov transferred to Legija | Sports

Radovan Pankov moved to Legija and signed a three-year contract with the Polish club.

Source: MN PRESS

Barak Bahar is building a new team in Crvena Zvezda and does not see Radovan Pankov (27) in those plans. Confirmation of this came from Poland, where Legia from Warsaw confirmed that they brought the Serbian footballer and that he signed a three-year contract with the new team.

He was on loan in Čukarički, but upon his return to “Marakana” he realized that he was not in the plans of the Israeli expert and went to Legia without compensation. “I have a winning mentality that is perfect for this club. Legia is known all over Europe and the most important thing for me will be to help the team win the title. I am looking forward to playing in the Conference League with the team next season,” said Pankov.

The Polish club are overjoyed with his arrival. “Our main goal was to strengthen defensively. Pankov is a player who gives us more options in defense. He spent a long time at Zvezda, the best club in Serbia in previous years, and he knows how to deal with pressure and expectations,” said the sportsman. tclub director Jaček Zjelinski.