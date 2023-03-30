Prime Minister of Republika Srpska Radovan Višković said that in the first 100 days of work, the Government continued everything it had done in the past four years, and its key priorities are the economy, digitalization, public enterprises, health and social benefits, and demography.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

Višković said that 100 days of the Government is not enough to do something, but when you work for four years, then it is just a continuation.

“Everything we have done in the past four years we are continuing, we have slightly modified some of our main work principles and classified them into five categories – economy, digitalization, public companies, health and social benefits and demography. Based on those five key priorities, the the action plan we are working towards now”, Viskovic said.

Višković said that the official opening of the hospital in Doboj according to the turnkey system is expected in September, as well as that the first installment has been paid to the contractor for the hospital in Trebinje and he expects the works to start very soon.

He stated for RTRS that the reconstruction, i.e. the extension of the hospital in Zvornik is being done and that it is progressing, and he also reminded about the investment of about 200 million in the University Clinical Center of Srpska, which is ongoing.

Višković noted that funds were provided for the procurement of prenatal tests, as well as the HPV vaccine, and assessed that the Minister of Health and Social Protection, Alen Šeranić, has been successfully managing affairs and implementing plans in that field for four years and one hundred days.

He pointed out that despite the challenges, since the Russian-Ukrainian conflict is causing damage indirectly, the budget is stable, as well as that Republika Srpska has no problems with liquidity or fulfilling its obligations.

Višković said that in the past 100 days of the Government’s work, i.e. since the beginning of the year, they have increased pensions, veterans’ and social benefits, salaries for workers in the public administration and services where they were below average, introduced the payment of taxes and contributions to 750 KM, which families with four receive and more children, provided free student dormitories.

He says that the long negotiations with the Chinese Exim Bank on the financing of the construction of the “Dabar” Hydroelectric Power Plant in the amount of more than 250 million euros have been completed. Višković expects construction to begin, which will significantly improve the domestic power system.

He reminded that in those 100 days of the Government’s work, contracts were signed for the Rača-Bijeljina section, as well as that it is expected that the Chinese partners will quickly start the construction of the highway from Prijedor to Banjaluk, and he also mentioned the hydropower plants in the upper reaches of the Drina River. and the construction of a section of the highway on the Corridor “Pet ce” near Doboj.

“We only have the Doboj-Vukosavlje section uncovered because we are waiting for the EBRD’s procedures, and everything else is contracted.” Viskovic said.

He noted that as of February of this year, they fulfilled all obligations related to incentives in agriculture last year.

Višković pointed out that the increase in salaries and pensions is not enough and that more is needed, but he also referred to data from 2018, when the average salary was 857 KM and today, four years later 1.257 KMwhich is 46 percent more, while pensions increased by 49.6 percent.

The Prime Minister pointed to the fact that Republika Srpska today has the largest number of employees since its existence, something to be proud of.

“Almost no government has ever gone so far as to cut tax rates and increase benefits at the same time, and we did that,” Viskovic said.

He pointed out that the real sector, new production, as well as new jobs and employment must always come first.

Višković thanked to all businessmen in Srpska who regularly pay their obligations and pay their workers regularly. “They are the treasures of Republika Srpska, the Government is their service and pays special attention to them,” said Višković.

He reminded that a recognized London magazine placed Republika Srpska among the ten most desirable places for investment, in competition with 350 cities and more than 150 regions across Europe.

“The Republika Srpska at this moment, not only in the region, but in Europe, has the largest tax incentives and that is why it is in a position to have the largest number of employees in the history of its existence”said Viskovic.

He stated that the story about Republika Srpska’s over-indebtedness is disgusting, but he also pointed out that he will not allow himself to say that everyone is living well, because there are and will be problems, but they are being solved.

Višković stated that the gross domestic product had an average growth of three and a half percent last year, that in 2018 it was at the level of 10 billion and 781 million KM, and in 2022 it was 14 billion and 239 million KM.

He said that last year the public debt was 37.5 percent of GDP and is lower than in 2018, while the total debt in 2018 was 48.4 percent of GDP and today it is 44.6 percent.

“It never occurs to me to say something that cannot be verified,” said Višković.

(Srna)