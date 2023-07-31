Radovan Višković on being blacklisted by the USA | Info

Prime Minister Radovan Višković said today that he was not surprised by the American sanctions and that, despite everything, he will continue with further work that is in the interest of Republika Srpska.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

Višković stated that the American sanctions only confirm that he is doing a good job for Serbia and that his priority is respect for the constitutional competences of the Republika Srpska, protection of institutions, as well as balanced economic development from Trebinje to Novi Grad.

Višković pointed out that the American sanctions will not affect his further work, on the contrary, they oblige him even more to protect the constitutionally guaranteed rights of Republika Srpska even more carefully and devotedly in the future.

“I was not surprised by the news that the Office for Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury (OFAC) imposed sanctions on me as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska and our officials, nor will it affect my further work and commitment to democratically protect the position of the Republic of Srpska”said Viskovic.

Višković stated that in his daily work, the President of the Republic of Srpska, Milorad Dodik, who has already been sanctioned, and he and the other officials who were sanctioned by this decision, conduct themselves and make decisions in a democratic manner in the institutions of the Republic of Srpska, protecting the constitutional position, it was announced from Prime Minister’s Office.

“If I and other officials from the Republika Srpska, just because we respect the Dayton Agreement and preserve the constitutional position, we have to bear American sanctions, it only shows that we are doing our job for the Republika Srpska and the Serbian people in the best possible way.” the prime minister stated.

Višković assessed these sanctions as hypocritical, because he and other officials in the Republika Srpska are committed to their work and act in accordance with the Dayton Peace Agreement.

“Finally, I read somewhere in the explanation that I said that the recent decisions are unfavorable for Republika Srpska, so once again I emphasize and say that I said then and I will say again that they are unfavorable, and I will support our institutions to pass laws and to democratically way we protect the position of Republika Srpska”, pointed out Višković.

The Office for Foreign Assets Control /OFAC/ of the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on four officials from Republika Srpska today for what they said were unconstitutional and anti-Destinian actions.

Sanctions were imposed on the Serbian member of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović, the President of the National Assembly of the Republika Srpska Nenad Stevandić, the Prime Minister of the Srpska Government Radovan Višković and the Minister of Justice Miloš Bukejlović.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

