Rafael Leao has renewed with Milan: signing until 2028!

After months of negotiation, excellent news arrives for Stefano Pioli’s AC Milan and fantasy football. Rafael Leao will continue to be available to the Rossoneri coach and the fantasy coaches.

Milan transfer market, there is the renewal of Leao

Just before 3 pm, Rafael Leao arrived at Casa Milan to put pen to paper and renew his contract with Milan. All the management were present, including Maldini and Massara, who found the official agreement for the marriage until 2028.

AC Milan press release

The official press release from Milan has just arrived: Leao is staying in Milan!

