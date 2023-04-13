Rafael Nadal is unable to play in the ATP tournament in Barcelona and will cancel his participation.

Source: Profimedia

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal has major injury problems after the Australian Open and it is still uncertain when he will return to the court. Everyone thought that Nadal was saving himself for the season on clay, but at the last minute he canceled his participation in Monte Carlo, and as the start of Roland Garros approaches (the end of May), there is increasing nervousness among his fans that he will be fully ready to perform. at the favorite grand slam.

After Monte Carlo, Nadal is close to deciding to cancel his participation in Barcelona as well, a tournament in which he regularly participates. It is an ATP tournament from the 500 series, and the newspaper “AS” states that the chances are 90 percent that Nadal will not play this season in Catalonia.

The media in Spain report that Nadal does not want to force his return to the field as he is not completely sure of his physical condition, so the question arises whether he will even play in Madrid and Rome, which follow Barcelona. We are used to Nadal using these tournaments to improve his form before Roland Garros, but now his condition is becoming worrisome, which suggests that he is closer to the end of his career than any of the top tennis players.

Let’s recall that Nadal played his last match in the second round of the Australian Open when he was defeated by the little-known American tennis player Mackenzie MacDonald, who took advantage of his injury.