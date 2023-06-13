Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 100 on the ATP list | Sport

The Spaniard is in a very difficult moment of his career.

Source: Profimedia

Novak Djokovic overtook Rafael Nadal on the “eternal list” of Grand Slam champions, and the day after that, very unpleasant news arrived for the Spaniard. For the first time since April 2003, he dropped out of the top 100 tennis players in the world and is currently only in 136th place.

Until Sunday afternoon, Djokovic’s biggest rival was tied with the Serb on the “eternal list” of Grand Slam champions, and then Novak won Roland Garros and lifted the cup right in the Spaniard’s kingdom. In the stadium where the “Bull from Majorca” was champion an incredible 14 times, it was definitely confirmed that Djokovic is the greatest champion in the history of tennis.

It sounds incredible that almost half a year ago the Spaniard was in the race for the first place in the ATP list and was the first seed at the Australian Open, but then he suffered a hip injury that made him hell. And because of her he is not training at all at the momentis already resting his body and hopes that next year he will be able to play all the Grand Slams, in order to say goodbye to a great career.

And what kind of career it was and how long it lasted is also shown by the fact that the last time Nadal was outside the top 100, Karlos Alkaraz and Holger Rune were not even born. However, now the time has come when they are the second and sixth tennis players on the ATP list, and Nadal probably didn’t even look at it, because he is currently on recovery after surgery.