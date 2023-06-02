Rafael Nadal had to undergo an operation Sport

Rafael Nadal had to have an operation…

Source: Profimedia

Rafael Nadal he had to have emergency surgery! His team announced and confirmed that the Spanish tennis player went “under the knife” on Friday afternoon in order to try to solve the problem with injury in the lower back. Because of this, he missed this year’s Roland Garros, a tournament he won 14 times.

Rafa has been struggling with injuries for some time, the fact that he played his last match at the Australian Open on January 18 speaks volumes about how serious things are. Since then, he has missed several competitions and at a recent press conference he confirmed that he will The year 2024 will be his last in his career.

Then he emphasized that he would like to come back at the end of the year and play in the Davis Cup, but considering the operation and everything, it is unlikely that he will return to the court so soon. “I want to play in tournaments that are important to me next year, the Olympic Games is certainly one of those competitions, I don’t know if it will be my last career competition,” said Rafa recently.

His team confirmed that they will announce more details about the operation on Saturday.