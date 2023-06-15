Rafael Nadal once again congratulated Novak Djokovic | Sports

Rafael Nadal once again congratulated Novak Djokovic.

Izvor: Eurosport/Printscreen/Twitter/Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic continues to write history, won the 23rd Grand Slam trophy. He defeated Kasper Rudd at Roland Garros to become the man with the most titles with four major tournaments. After all that, many congratulated him, only Roger Federer hasn’t done it yet. He will have to learn lessons from Rafael Nadal who did it for the second time.

The Spaniard was among the first to send a congratulatory message after the trophy, and now he did it in front of the cameras. He gave a speech at his academy and addressed a Serb.

“Finally, I want to say one thing. Roland Garros has ended and I want to congratulate Novak. He did something that no one has ever done. He won the 23rd Grand Slam title. This is something that seemed impossible a few years ago. I want to congratulate him on behalf of myself and my academy. He did something unreal in such a competitive sport as tennis. I also want to congratulate Iga Švjontek, who won the title in the women’s competition and who is here with us,” said Nadal.

The Spanish tennis player thus gave a championship lesson to the retired Swiss. To the man who wrote essays to Nadal when Rafael reached his 22nd Grand Slam title, and now he is suddenly nowhere in the moments when Djokovic became the man with the most slams…

This is how Novak celebrated his success: