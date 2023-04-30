Rafael Nadal plays in Rome and at Roland Garros | Sport

Rafael Nadal is 37 years old, struggling with injuries and has no intention of leaving the sport.

Source: Profimedia

Rafael Nadal has not yet played on clay this season, and Roland Garros is less than a month away! However, his former coach and uncle Toni Nadal revealed that there is no question of the best tennis player in the history of the tournament in Paris missing the second Grand Slam of the season.

Having lost points in a row lately, Nadal is now 14th in the ATP list and will try to recover enough to be in top form by the end of May. Before Roland Garros, he will still feel the field!

“Rafa already wants to compete, but there is little left until his return. He will play in Paris. How much he can do there will depend on how he trains in the coming weeks and what he can do in Rome,” said Toni Nadal.

Although he is 37 years old and increasingly struggling with injuries, Rafa has no plans to retire. The race with Novak Djokovic continues and now that both have 22 Grand Slams, all eyes will be on them in Paris.

“He is not thinking about retiring, he just wants to recover well and continue to compete because he still loves this sport,” concluded Toni Nadal.

