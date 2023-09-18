Rafael Nadal said that Novak wants more records than him | Sport

Rafael Nadal finally spoke about the fact that Novak is running away from him in all parameters!

Rafael Nadal has missed a good part of this season due to injury and it is a big question when he will be back on the field. And while he was resting and preparing to return Novak isolated himself at the tennis summit. Not only did the Serbian tennis player climb to the top of the ATP list again, but he also won three Grand Slams this season.

This brought him to the sum of the 24th Grand Slam won in his career and the first place in the number of the biggest trophies in tennis. Rafael Nadal is already very far at 22, and Roger Federer ended his career at 20. The once untouchable Pete Sampras at 14 could soon say that he has twice as many Grand Slams as the Serb! Now the experienced Spaniard commented on it and admitted that Novak simply wants those trophies more than anyone.

“I think that Djokovic is living that Grand Slam story in a slightly more intense way. It would be a big frustration for him if he didn’t achieve that record“, said Rafael Nadal for the Spanish media.

