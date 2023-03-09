by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 hour ago

He falls, he fights, he rises. Then he runs out of gas and loses widely in the last quarter. Passalacqua Ragusa is defeated 84-65 by the parquet of the vice-leader Virtus Segafredo Bologna, on the tenth day of the return of the A1 basketball championship…

Ragusa lasts three quarters, Bologna wins wide in the final