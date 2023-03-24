Rahul Gandhi, a top opposition leader in India, was expelled from parliament following his conviction on Thursday for defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There Lok Sabha – the lower house of parliament, where Gandhi had been a parliamentarian since 2004 – said in a statement that the expulsion was an immediate effect of the conviction, based on the provisions of the Indian constitution.

Gandhi is 52 years old and is the latest member of a highly successful political dynasty, which despite its homonym is not related to Mohandas Gandhi, one of the most important leaders of India’s independence movement. Rahul Gandhi is one of the leaders of the Indian National Congress, the main opposition party (of which his mother Sonia, widow of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, is president).

Gandhi was sentenced to two years in prison for having defined «a thief» Indian minister Narendra Modi – leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the conservative party in government – during an election rally in April 2019. The sentence was suspended for 30 days after Gandhi paid bail, now you have 30 days to appeal.