Rai Celebrates 70 Years: let’s discover the Anime it has broadcast.

RAI celebrates 70 years of broadcasting, on 3 January 1954 at 11.00 the presenter Fulvia Colombo officially started the television broadcasts.

The national broadcaster has always had an eye on the adolescent segments, located between the hours of 4.30 pm – 6.30 pm, in which various works were broadcast, from dramas, TV series, entertainment programs and cartoons.

On this last theme, we cannot mention the arrival of Grendizer on Tuesday 4 April 1978 inside the container “Buonasera con..” edited by Nicoletta Artom.

It must be said that before Go Nagai’s Robot, Rai broadcast other Japanese productions. A few months earlier (February) “Heidi” by Iaso Takada based on the novel by the Swiss writer Johanna Spyri appeared on the screens.

Going back in time we find other titles Vicky the Viking (1976) a Japan-Sweden co-production, Barbapapà (1975) another co-production with Dutch television Polyscope, the Top Craft studio and K&S.

We discover that RAI has always had an eye for Japanese cartoons, and the year 1978 was very profitable, as the following were also broadcast: “Japanese Fairy Tales and Legends”, “Zum the White Dolphin” a French cartoon -Japanese.

“Captain Harlock” arrives on RAI Due on Monday 9 April 1979, while “Remì” based on the novel “Senza Famiglia” by Hector Malot is broadcast on 22 October 1979.

On 21 January 1980 on Rai Uno another cornerstone of robotic animation appears on national channels: “Mazinger Z” within the “321 contact” program, while on 25 February 1980 on Rai Due the Maya the Bee appears on the screens Japan-Austria co-production.

Also in the same year, “The Adventures of Huckleberry” arrives on Rai Uno based on the Mark Twain novel, in September “Astro Robot – contact Ypsilon” is broadcast on Rai Due, in the same month but at 6.30 pm on Rai Uno “Fairy tales.. like this ”, “Anne of Red Capes” on Rai Uno at 5.00 pm, and then: “Marco dalle Appennini alla Ande”, “Tom Story”, “Il Fuuto di Sherlock Holmes”, “Digimon”…. but also animated films such as “Akira”, “Nausicaa”.

In the first years of the invasion of productions from the Land of the Rising Sun, Rai was in the front row, indeed it was the one who gave the green light to this new expressive form of animation. Unfortunately, over time the titles broadcast have become increasingly fewer, reaching the last broadcasts which were “L’Invincibile Dendoh” in 2004 and “Gals” in 2005 on Rai Due. With the birth of further channels (Rai Gulp, Rai Yo Yo…) the children’s segment was eliminated to the detriment of low-cultural entertainment and variety programs.

However, those years will never be forgotten, both by those who were able to experience them in person, fighting against the famous prejudices according to which Japanese cartoons were created by computers, and by those who were able to read these stories which have almost taken on the scent of Legend after so many decades.

Today with television platforms everything can be enjoyed immediately, you no longer have that emotion of waiting that you had in those years, running into the house from the courtyard after endless football games, to see your hero on TV.

