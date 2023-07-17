Rai, “sexist and racial” phrases from commentators at the World Swimming Championships. Leonarduzzi’s apologies: «I only made a joke». But the disciplinary procedure arrives

«I distance myself from what was reported by the listener on the Pec sent to Rai». This is how the commentator Lorenzo Leonarduzzi intervenes on the controversies that see him as the protagonist, which broke out after some users denounced the comments on social networks that they allegedly heard during the final of the women’s synchronized trampoline at the Fukuoka World Cup. “The Dutch are big. But anyway in bed they are all the same », one of the sentences quoted. «This is a harp player, how do you play the harp? You touch her, you pinch her. Yes La Do. Men have to play seven notes, women only three.” And again: «Smoke healthy, smoke well, smoke only Pakistani». But, explains Leonarduzzi according to what he reports LaPresse“these are absolutely not sexist comments”.

“I just said a bar joke ‘yes I do’ to my commentator during the tiggì break, who couldn’t hear us from our microphone, but unbeknownst to me the RaiPlay microphone wasn’t closed and I had thrown down my headset because after live hours there was the tiggì ». These are not the only sentences against Leonarduzzi: what was said during the final of the men’s synchronized trampoline elimination was also targeted. «Licaldo, the Chinese would say Licaldo»: a distortion in the pronunciation of the «R» of Riccardo Giovannini’s name, tracing a racist stereotype on the Chinese language. The commentator does not appear particularly repentant: «Apologise? Yes, but only to viewers who heard the joke due to a technical error. I distance myself from what happened and from the accusations of sexism. As for what I said about the large build of Dutch female athletes, I also do it for men when they have a large and well-structured physique. So a fuss is building up, a case from which I distance myself ».

The conduction of Leonarduzzi and Mazzucchi has been suspended

In the meantime, Rai has launched a disciplinary dispute procedure against the Rai Sport journalist Lorenzo Leonarduzzi and all the necessary measures for the technical collaborator Massimiliano Mazzucchi. «A Public Service journalist cannot justify himself by relegating what was broadcast to a ‘bar joke’ – says CEO Roberto Sergio -. I have given a mandate to the offices in charge to start the disciplinary dispute procedure and I have asked the director of Rai Sport Iacopo Volpi to immediately bring the commentator and technical commentator back from Japan». From tomorrow – informs Rai – the commentary of the World Swimming Championships, diving category, will be edited by Nicola Sangiorgio.

M5S: “Unacceptable”

But the case also risks becoming political: the M5S exponents in the Rai Supervisory Commission have already warned that «if it were confirmed that during the live broadcast of the synchronized trampoline World Cup final there were indeed sexist and racist comments by Rai commentators, we would be faced with a particularly serious case which we obviously could only censure ». And again: «We are tired of having to reiterate that such attitudes are incompatible not only with public service but in general with the common sense of decency and civility. We once again expect clarity from the top management of the company and the taking of measures if everything is confirmed. We will not fail to carry out the necessary investigations and to take action with the most appropriate deeds in the Rai Supervisory Commission”.

If it is the umpteenth storm in Viale Mazzini. But also for Leonarduzzi, who as many users point out would not be attracting strong criticism for the first time. Still fresh in the collective memory the controversy that started at the end of the Monza rally on 8 December 2020, when commenting on the victory of the French driver Ogier against Ott Tänak, Leonarduzzi he stated: «Woman nanak all Tanak». Two years earlier, he had stirred up a post in which the reporter wrote happy birthday wishes in German on Adolf Hitler’s birth day. Circumstance denounced by the former member of the Rai Supervisory Commission Michele Anzaldi.

«With reference to the report of the Hon. Michele Anzaldi of a greeting post in German on the private Facebook profile of a journalist, Rai deems it unthinkable that he could really have been addressed to the figure of Hitler. If this is the case, the company will take appropriate action based on the seriousness of the case. However, it certainly cannot be a post on a social network that questions the role played daily by the Public Service in contrasting the apology of Nazi-fascism and in the transmission of values ​​connected to Memory and against all forms of discrimination and hatred”. he had replied Rai at the time.

