Home » Raid, business and coup plans: so the Wagner surrounds Africa from the Atlantic to the Red Sea
World

Raid, business and coup plans: so the Wagner surrounds Africa from the Atlantic to the Red Sea

by admin
Raid, business and coup plans: so the Wagner surrounds Africa from the Atlantic to the Red Sea

Before, they “exploited power vacuums”, slipping into where there were civil wars or jihadist terrorists. Now, however, it is they themselves who “provoke instability, organizing coups and revolutions”. The objective remains the same: to seize raw materials and build a front of countries hostile to the West, a true “federation” closely linked to the Kremlin. The strategy of Wagner in Africa is laid bare in a long Pentagon report prepared for Chief of Staff Mark Milley, one of the top secret dossiers released on the Discord chat and examined by the Washington Post.

See also  Brussels wants to cut funds for Hungary. Message to the sovereignists

You may also like

The images of the attack on the port...

Senior U.S. military official: U.S.-made tanks are not...

Report from lawless oceans/2. Slavery, illegal work and...

Killer Mike (Run The Jewels) shares single and...

Napoli wins the Scudetto on Sunday if… How...

Local tsunami triggered by 7.1-magnitude earthquake in New...

Wizzair subscription for flights | Info

Ukraine, Kiev: 60 Russian attacks repelled in Donetsk

“Palermo anxious about Saric. That’s what you fear.”

King Charles slaps Harry: in Westminster Abbey sitting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy