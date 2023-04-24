Raid, business and coup plans: so the Wagner surrounds Africa from the Atlantic to the Red Sea

Before, they “exploited power vacuums”, slipping into where there were civil wars or jihadist terrorists. Now, however, it is they themselves who “provoke instability, organizing coups and revolutions”. The objective remains the same: to seize raw materials and build a front of countries hostile to the West, a true “federation” closely linked to the Kremlin. The strategy of Wagner in Africa is laid bare in a long Pentagon report prepared for Chief of Staff Mark Milley, one of the top secret dossiers released on the Discord chat and examined by the Washington Post.