Raid in the Vatican, manager taken to hospital for a Tso



Ansa

The 40-year-old who broke into the Vatican on Thursday evening was taken to the psychiatry ward of the Santo Spirito hospital in Sassia, to undergo a Tso (compulsory medical treatment). The Vatican Press Office reports that the decision was taken “at the end of the interrogation, once the man’s conditions were ascertained”. Around 8 pm on Thursday, the man forced the passage of Porta Sant’Anna on board his car at high speed, not responding to the halt of the Swiss Guards. To him to say about him, he “should have talked to the Pope”.