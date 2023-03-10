Even before privatizations or the economic crisis, Athens did not shine for crystal clear use of European funds or for security. The highway Athens-Thessalonikito name one, was built only for the 2004 Olympics: before then, it was only one lane in a stretch where there were hundreds of dead.

Even before the troika cuts in Greece the malfunction it was routine, not exception. I would start from this figure to comment on some voices which, too simplistically, would like to attribute the paternity of the tragic railway accident in Tempe which caused the death of 57 people, mostly very young, to the economic crisis.

It is a subject that I have personally followed on site, of which I have written hundreds of articles in these columns and to which I have dedicated a book, Greek hero of Europetranslated into Greek by the Farnesina, also receiving threats by a certain policy that did not like digging too much under the Aegean.

This is to say that I was among the first in Italy to address a strong criticism of the policies of indiscriminate cuts carried out by the troika. But on the incident in question, I believe a journalistic duty is to tell the “whole” truth, even that one uncomfortable because it comes a few weeks before the Greek elections, or the unconventional one because it imposes the duty of storytelling and not oblivion and affects relations with other countries, Germania first.

Let’s start from the beginning. First of all, the shameful and highly avoidable tragedy of Tempe is the daughter of the infinite corruption Greek, which was on the front pages of newspapers around the world only because of the near default. In 2014, 41 million euros were allocated for the safety of that precise railway section, in the meantime increased to 50 million but, as demonstrated by the collision between the Intercity and the freight train, the electronic systems they didn’t work. Who did not carry out the works and why?

The promotion of the Tempe station master, as the Greek newspapers have reconstructed, is incredible: from porter to controller of trains and rails. Since meritocracy is a rare commodity in the country, there is reason to wonder.

Secondly, intellectual honesty requires us to reflect on one point: not just roads, highways, airports or railways; but an entire country-system that also affects the has turned out to be rotten healthcare. The habit of offering an envelope (fakellakia) with a couple of thousand euros to a surgeon has unfortunately not yet been eradicated in the country. Even to give birth you pay. Raise your hand if you have concrete elements (and there aren’t any) to contradict me. One of the first journalists to uncover this Pandora’s box was my Greek colleague Makis Triantafillopoulos.

Thirdly, here are the names and surnames of investigations and trials.

No one has forgotten the Ote scandal, the Siemens case, the bribes for the 2004 Greek Olympics that cost three times what they owed, the case Tzogatzopulos, the former defense minister who died recently after a mini-sentence perhaps also thanks to his silences before the magistrates, the submarines purchased by Athens with broken rudders and armored cars costing 200,000 euros for some ministers. In those years the number one of Siemens in Greece, michalis Christoforakos, took refuge in Munich, while the German justice struggled a lot to satisfy the request of the Greek magistrates. In between, hearings postponed due to lack of translators, European funds for agriculture distributed by rain without a minimum of control, photovoltaic panels implanted with record indemnities for landowners. All documented in my pamphlet Greek hero of Europe.

Even before the privatizations or the economic crisis, Athens did not shine for crystalline use of European funds or for security. The Athens-Thessaloniki motorway, to name one, was only built for the 2004 Olympics: before then it was single lane in a stretch where the dead were hundreds.

In light of these facts, therefore, I cannot accept that be only one and simplistic explanation to console parents, brothers, boyfriends and friends of the boys massacred by a real state massacre. You cannot call this carnage any other way.