Railway accident in Croatia with victims. According to reports from La Voce del Popolo, an Italian newspaper from Istria, a passenger train and a freight train collided last night, around 9.30 pm, 100 kilometers from Zagreb, near the city of Novska, almost on the border with Bosnia. .

According to preliminary information, at least 6 died, including a train driver and a train conductor. Croatian media reported that the passenger train hit the freight while it was stopped, perhaps due to a breakdown. The Croatian Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic, is on the spot.