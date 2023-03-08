Home World Railway accident in Greece, 50 thousand take to the streets: tensions between protesters and police in Athens – Video
World

Railway accident in Greece, 50 thousand take to the streets: tensions between protesters and police in Athens – Video

by admin
Railway accident in Greece, 50 thousand take to the streets: tensions between protesters and police in Athens – Video

More demonstrations in Greece after the train disaster that took place last Tuesday in the Tebi valley which caused 57 victims. 50,000 people took to the streets across the country to demand “truth and justice” for the victims of the accident. During the protests in Athens there was tension between the police and protesters.

The article Railway accident in Greece, 50 thousand take to the streets: tensions between protesters and police in Athens – Video comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

See also  The United States and Japan signed a space cooperation agreement to jointly defend against the CCP (Figure) Biden | Fumio Kishida | Current Events |

You may also like

Pope’s personal letter and new statute renew the...

Vodafone: increases of 2.99 euros per month from...

The Punto Zero cycle returns to the BBK...

Empty plane trips to rejoin loyalty programs

Georgia, 66 arrested after law protests against NGOs...

Covid, the Court of Ministers closes the investigation...

Yana Rykhlytska, Bakhmut’s iconic rescuer dies

Starfield finally has a release date; Direct event...

Protests in Athens over the train tragedy: charges...

Grawui & Marta Cascales, review of their album...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy