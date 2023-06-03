Home » Railway disaster in India, race against time to find people still alive among overturned wagons on the tracks: the images
Railway disaster in India, race against time to find people still alive among overturned wagons on the tracks: the images

Railway disaster in India, race against time to find people still alive among overturned wagons on the tracks: the images

At least two thousand rescuers from the Civil Protection and other agencies are engaged in a race against time to extract people still alive from the carriages of the three trains who clashed last night around 7pm in the odisha state, in India. According to those in charge of the rescue, numerous wagons are still overturned and tangled on the rails after the collision involving two passenger trains and a freight train following the derailment of one of the two passenger trains. The bodies of the victims are transferred to a school in the town of Balasore. The district administration has announced that it has started work to transform a shed in the industrial area into a morgue, a necessary step to allow relatives to identify the bodies.

