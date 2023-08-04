RAILWAY STATIONS Meeting at the Viminale on the issue of safety in stations and surrounding areas – News

A synergistic and shared model of intervention, with the involvement of the police forces, the military and railway security, under the direction of the Viminale, to guarantee greater safety in stations and in the surrounding areas.

During yesterday’s meeting at the Ministry of the Interior, with Ministers Piantedosi and Salvini, and representatives of the Ministry of Defence, the road map of the activities for the coming months was drawn up, with the aim of making the “high impact” that have been taking place in the main railway yards since the beginning of January, carry out even more incisive interventions to contrast the degradation and redevelopment of the station areas and provide for the use of an additional rate of “Safe Roads” soldiers for the competition site surveillance activities.

Piantedosi has announced that he will proceed to involve the prefects of the provinces on which there are high-speed stations, to quickly outline a framework of the requirements of the resources necessary to guarantee even higher safety conditions.

Salvini, for his part, has ensured the presence, on board the trains and in the stations, of over 1500 women and men of the security, with further hirings that will take place shortly.

