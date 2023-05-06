Railway traffic haywire, delayed trains in Florence, situation improving

After touching almost 6 hours late even up to 400 minutes the situation at Florence Santa Maria Novella station it is still critical, albeit improving. Due to the slowdowns in Rome, with widespread resentment as far as the Tuscan capital, the station found itself full of passengers waiting or queuing at the information desks.

The slowdowns recorded in the morning in Rome Tiburtina resulted in delays on all high-speed trains at the Florentine junction. Around five in the afternoon, the Santa Maria Novella departures billboard still indicated about 160 minutes of delay for the trains to Turin and up to 400 minutes for the Eurostar which departed from Naples and headed for Bergamo.