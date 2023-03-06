Home World Railway tragedy in Greece, violent clashes in Athens and Thessaloniki against the government. Prime Minister Mitsotakis apologizes: “unacceptable incident”
ATHENS. Violent clashes in central Athens between the police and a group of demonstrators demonstrating over the serious train accident in the country, in which 57 people lost their lives. Protests continue: protesters have gathered a few days after what is the worst disaster in the country. Public anger over government management of the rail network is growing.

In Syntagma Square next to the Greek parliament, a large gathering of students and railway employees is scheduled today. Meanwhile, the Greek premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologizes on social media, “both personally and in the name of the entire government”, to the families of the victims. «In the Greece of 2023 it is not possible for two trains to run opposite each other on the same line and nobody notices it. We cannot, we do not want to and we must not hide behind human error», writes Mitsotakis. Samane in Thessaloniki, the second largest city in the country where many victims lived, including many students, Molotov cocktails were once again thrown at a platoon of riot police. The station master of Larissa – the town closest to the scene of the accident has admitted his responsibility: described by the press as inexperienced and in office for a few weeks, the man, who is 59 years old, will be heard today by the judges who could accuse him of “manslaughter”.

This enormous tragedy was also mentioned by the Pope in the Angelus: «In these days – Francis said – my thoughts often went to the victims of the train accident in Greece, many of them were young students. I pray for the deceased, I am close to the wounded and family members, Our Lady comfort them ».

