RAILWAY TRANSPORT: Amendola (PD) “No response from the Basilicata Region. We will monitor government promises” – News

The Dem exponent, Enzo Amendola, spoke on the situation relating to rail transport in Basilicata. “Today the Government answered two of my questions on rail transport in Basilicata.

The first concerns the suppression of the Frecciarossa Metaponto-Potenza-Milan and the Intercity Taranto-Metaponto-Potenza-Rome, and the second regarding the inconveniences experienced by passengers on the Frecciarossa on 4 June, who remained at the Ferrandina station for a long time without service replacement after the inconvenience caused by the bad weather on June 2″.

“I thank the Undersecretary for Infrastructure Tullio Ferrante for the answers: the Frecciarossa will be reintroduced, starting from September 2023 and until March 2024, from Naples-Afragola, through market experimentation and no longer through an agreement with the institution regional. In a nutshell: the Region does not put the money into it. We will monitor the promise of the executive to reactivate part of the high-speed lines from September 2023, but it is sad to note the total disengagement of the Region from the only real railway connection of the territory with the country”.

Amendola continues: “On the matter of the inconvenience at the Ferrandina station, and related refreshments, the Government has said it will carry out the necessary checks. I believe it is unacceptable that citizens who have regularly paid for the ticket run into certain inconveniences and we will ensure that not only are the checks quick, but that the relative refunds are disbursed quickly”. Amendola continues: “Lucanian citizens, often forgotten, deserve more respect. The improvement of the railway infrastructure is necessary for the development of the territory. We need more attention ”, he concludes.