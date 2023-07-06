RAILWAYS Agreement signed to upgrade transport between Italy and Switzerland – News

A declaration of intent was signed at MIT by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini and by the Federal Councilor and Head of the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications of the Swiss Confederation Albert Rösti on bilateral cooperation for the construction of works to upgrade railway infrastructure and railway transport services between Italy and Switzerland.

By 2035, the two states plan to implement rail transport for both goods and passenger traffic, making the offer attractive and carrying out the necessary interventions on the infrastructure in order to ensure adequate service capacity.

During the cordial meeting, the issues of environmental protection and green transport were addressed: the importance on the part of the two political leaders of combining development and ecological investments was underlined. Salvini recalled how 41% of trains pass through the Swiss border crossings every day and that this figure is encouraging because it is proof that investing in infrastructure supports the economy and the development of territories.

“We are investing in the new breakwater of the Port of Genoa – said Salvini – as well as progressively adapting the docks of the port and investing in the Third Railway Pass of the Giovi (with opening to operation in stages starting from 2024) and carrying out other infrastructural interventions aimed at expanding traffic capacity”.

The meeting ended with Salvini’s wish that by continuing to invest in the Rhine-Alps corridor, the Port of Genoa will become the main commercial port of reference for Switzerland.