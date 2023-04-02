by gds.it – ​​6 minutes ago

Orange alert for bad weather tomorrow, Monday 3 April, on Calabria and Sicily, yellow for Abruzzo, Umbria, Molise, Basilicata and Puglia. The wave of bad weather brought by a depression that reached Sardinia will move to Southern Italy, bringing…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Bad weather, orange alert in Sicily: expected rain from the morning appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper gds.it”.