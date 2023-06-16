Rainbow Ferragamo | Pre-Fall 23 Collection – MONDO MODA

The Pre-Fall 2023 collection includes a reinterpretation of the iconic Rainbow sandal designed by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1938 for actress Judy Garland. The original model, preserved in the Ferragamo archive in Florence, is recognized as a cult object in the history of footwear, which, over the decades, has inspired creatives from all over the world, becoming a collector’s item.

The name “Rainbow” comes from the archival model’s multicolored details characterized by exaggerated and bold proportions for the time.

The Pre-Fall 2023 version, designed by Maximilian Davis, is a satin monochrome mule that proposes and enhances the shape of the original board with vibrant colors, while the new upper features two padded straps that form a knot.

The novelty arrives in shades of green, bubblegum pink, Ferragamo red, as well as black and gold.