- State of emergency declared in Auckland, New Zealand China Daily
- Many large-scale performances and activities have been canceled, and Auckland Museum and other places have been closed due to floods | New Zealand Chinese Herald Network Chinese New Zealand Herald
- Heavy rains hit the airport in New Zealand’s largest city and turned into a swimming pool, leaving 2 dead and 2 missing | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- 3 dead and 1 missing in Auckland due to heavy rain | China Press China Daily
- After the storm and flood, the Auckland Hydro Company appealed: People on the North Shore please reduce water use | New Zealand Chinese Herald Network Chinese New Zealand Herald
- View full coverage on Google News