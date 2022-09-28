After 12 days of protests, at least 41 dead, thousands of people arrested, including 30 journalists, reports of violence and beatings in prison, the Internet disconnected from the global network, pressure on the media, artists and families of the victims not to amplify the message of the demonstrators, with the national football team also taking sides in defense of Iranian women and young people, wearing black, the president Chairman goes on TV to try to calm social anger.
