The most important meeting of geopolitics and geoeconomics is underway in New Delhi (India). This is the Raisina Dialogue which will end on March 4, inaugurated yesterday by Indian Prime Minister Modi and Premier Giorgia Meloni.

An event that fits into the wake of the G20 of which India holds the presidency from 1 December 2022 until 30 November 2023.

Italy plays a crucial strategic role, specifically in relation to the issue of energy, the Mediterranean, water, sustainable development, within a relational framework that has an exchange of around 15 billion euros, i.e. the double in two years, and which goes beyond the bilateral trade relationship, creating a bridge for what has been called an “enlarged Mediterranean”. This occurs within the perfect storm of climate, energy, humanitarian, environmental, economic, financial, health, institutional crises.

This was also underlined today at the summit by Elisabetta Belloni, Director General of the Department of Information for Security (DIS) at the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, for whom it is “impossible to separate the economic scenario and sustainable development from the current international context, at all strategic levels. The relationship between development and security is crucial and bilateral and to address it, priority must be given to aspects of common interest between countries, including the climate crisis, energy, health, food security, training and education”.

In other words, it is essential to focus on essential sectors, on guaranteeing “food security”, starting from education, from the sustainable management of resources; from innovation and the Mediterranean. By joining all these dots, a single model of integral ecological development emerges which, for us, takes shape on a daily basis in the principles of the Mediterranean diet, as a healthy and wholesome lifestyle in a logic of One Health. All of this is also food diplomacy, it is food that is life, it is relationship, to connect resources and territories to international politics.