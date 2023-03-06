The Raisina Dialogue, the geopolitical forum, in collaboration with the G20, which brought together 250 decision makers, including Tony Blair, Ministers, Heads of State and experts from all over the world, concluded in New Delhi (India).

Among the topics that emerged at the forum, that of the “enlarged Mediterranean”, as also defined by the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, underlining the “connection between the Mediterranean and the Indo-Pacific” and specifying that the Italy-India axis, which this year celebrates 75 years of bilateral relations, it can be further strategic for “cooperation in areas such as renewables and hydrogen, telecommunications and space”.

We are therefore entering a new era. The one in which we have the possibility and the duty to further enhance the ultimate root of our identity, culture, the historical matrix, the soft power of Made in Italy, which is undoubtedly characterized by being Mediterranean.

“I am Mediterranean”, I wrote in the last issue of my Taste column. “I am Mediterranean”, as a hymn to the identity of a multi-ethnic people united in diversity and appearance with principles and values ​​that combine to create the most important soft power for our country. I am Mediterranean as an ode to culture which is root, history, origin of life.

Faced with Cruto’s massacre, with the 63 corpses that the mare nostrum returns to us, I am a Mediterranean with gritted teeth and a split heart, faced with the most revolutionary source of life, which is over and over again, like tides that never they stop tormenting us, cradle of death, continuous and constant ferry of eternal contradictions, daughters of iniquity, wicked policies, crimes of rights and inability to manage a fair allocation of resources.

What unites peoples, which makes up the asynchronous symphony of Mediterranean humanity is the same bridge of death crossed by the desperation of 200 people driven to exasperation and to the absolute lack of alternatives and opportunities. Because there is no irresponsible choice, if not that of policies taken in the heat of rooms so far from the beneficiaries of the laws on which they intervene, that they no longer even recognize them, that they don’t even know who or what is being regulated.

Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan. The 63 people who died in our sea, the dozens of children who lost their lives while crossing a sea of ​​hope, are me. We are. They belong to us. They concern us. They look like us. They are hyperconnected with our choices, those yes, which are choices. With our lifestyles. With our diet. With geopolitical action. With our complicit silence that pretends to be deaf and blind, but that can no longer turn away when 63 bodies arrive helpless to expire on the shore of the coast where we were distracted talking about choices that these bodies, neither alive nor dead , they have.

I am Mediterranean in the shame I feel in the face of this bond that generates death and how we tell each other about it on this side of the sea. And I am Mediterranean in responsibility and strength towards sustainable, fair and just models that I feel even more urgent and that today I also owe to the corpses that have returned to populate the mare nostrum.

That the G20 is not just a moment of dialogue but becomes a true instrument of peace, and that the enlarged Mediterranean starts from the responsibility of implementing concrete, entirely ecological, fair and just sustainable models that those broken lives impose on us with even more urgency than realize.