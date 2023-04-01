The low-cost airline Ryaner plans to stop all flights to Tuzla from June 1 this year.

Source: MONDO/ Vedran Ševčuk

Let us remind you that this airline started operating in Tuzla on November 1 last year when services from Vienna, Memmingen and Arlanda Airport in Stockholm were arranged.

In a statement to EX-YU Aviation News, the airline confirmed that the lines are being discontinued, and, as reported by the media, they have already informed the airport in Tuzla that the sale of air tickets is being discontinued.

Ryanair currently operates two weekly flights from Tuzla to Memingen, ending on 30 May, three weekly rotations to Vienna, which will be discontinued on 30 May, as well as two weekly flights to Stockholm, ending on 31 May.

Passengers who had booked tickets after these dates started receiving notifications about the cancellation of their flights.

We remind you that a few days ago it was announced that the Hungarian airline “Wizz Air” will cancel the Banja Luka – Malmo flight from the Banja Luka airport from May. This airline will have its last flight on April 29, and this route used to operate three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

