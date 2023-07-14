Ralphie Choo and Mura Masa work together in “Máquina Culona”

“Supernova”the debut album of Ralphie Choo, produced by RUSSIA IDK/Warner Records, will be released on September 15. Until now, Choo has published three singles: “Bulerías de un Caballo Malo”, “Gata” and now “Máquina Culona”. This is the tracklist from the record: “John Savior Seagull,” “NHF,” “Bullies of a Bad Horse,” Total90nostalgia,” “Bó,” “Whipcream,” “WCID?”, “Cat [ft. Rusowsky]”, “Big Ass Machine [ft. Mura Masa]”, “Voycontodo”, “Supernova”, “Tangos de una Moto Trucada”, “Beso Bruma” and “Metaverse”.

The new single “Máquina Culona” has the collaboration of the British producer Mura Masawho reached number one on the Spotify charts with his single “Lovesick.” Choo describes the song as industrial cumbia that maintains elements of classic cumbia, with the best producer in Europe after Rusowsky, who has also collaborated on a song on the album. The video clip is directed by David Heofs y Roy Viceroy.

Ralphie Choo is an artist from Ciudad Real who mixes the purest of synth-pop with very underground elements, creating a mix of genres and styles that give his music a dynamic and indefinite character. He sings in Spanish, English, French, Portuguese… and so far he has published a dozen of singlesvery well received by the public. “Supernova” It is his debut album, where he will finally enter a longer format that will allow us to see a new face of his music.

