‘SUPERNOVA’ y Ralphie Choo They represent the evolution of Spanish music in recent years. The first album of a generation that emerged in the months before the Covid-19 shock to the music industry. A generation that grew up assimilating the codes of the great international artists who experimented by pushing the boundaries of commercial music: Kanye West, of course; also James Blake or Rosalía herself, and who are understanding the changes in the global musical ecosystem before anyone else. To understand each other, just as the boom of the urban genre in our country came from the first batch of artists who had grown up listening to Don Omar and Cosculluela, and who captured the transcendence of the trap sound before it established itself in the mainstream. , now artists like Ralphie Choo and the rest of Russia IDK, as well as other budding stars like Judeline, have known how to be born as creators betting on themselves from virtuosity and excellence.

You just have to listen to the first two or three songs that Ralphie Choo has published to know that we were dealing with a different artist, a top artist. His creative expression is not only based on music: fashion and audiovisuals are fundamental pillars of the project of a Ralphie Choo what with ‘SUPERNOVA’ He establishes himself as one of the most interesting figures on the international scene. The projection of it, achieving the attention of the coolest American industry, as well as of prescription popes such as Zane Lowe or Pitchfork, is a milestone. To put ourselves in context again, only Rosalía has the unanimity of these among all the great artists of our country. Rosalía and Ralphie Choo and the Russia IDK. Big words. And even more so with a first album like ‘SUPERNOVA‘. It is also essential to mention this MGMT label-agency, Drummie, which produces several songs on the album, Rusowsky, mori or TRISTAN!. ‘SUPERNOVA’ It is the work of a Ralphie Choo who combines the vision and work capacity of the greats and an execution hand in hand with his friends and colleagues. Big hopes.

Musically, ‘SUPERNOVA’ It is the culmination of the first stage of the career of Ralphie Choo. A first cycle of four years in which he has gone from sharing the stage with other emerging artists on a Saturday night in a room of about a hundred people, to collaborating with a legend of the author’s music of our era like Mura Masa in ‘BUTT MACHINE’. The seeds that Ralphie has planted – predilection and knowledge of flamenco styles in ‘Lament of a Supernova’ o ‘Bulerías de un Caballo Malo’; R&B experimental en ‘Find’ o ‘Blind Faith’; ambient and electronics; music to go to combat in the club like ‘Rookies’ and a special sensitivity, which has been reflected in his lyrics from minute one and which connects with pop – now they all appear embodied, flowered, in ‘SUPERNOVA’, a debut album that breaks with what is established on a sound level and in terms of know-how.

Ralphie Choo has worked not only with Mura Masa, but also with some of the most renowned names in the international alternative scene such as the duo Paris Texas (in the shot of energy that is ‘WHIPCREAM’ o Law, en ‘METAVERSE’ the theme that closes the work. A support like this, added to the brilliance and good taste (ah, the great forgotten of contemporary art) with which it is conceived and given birth ‘SUPERNOVA’ They raise the level of a project that, lyrically, has a unique commitment halfway between simplicity and inventiveness.

If there is a lyrical concept that stands out above the others on the album, in addition to the incontestable presence of love and passion understood as beautiful and not anxious or predatory elements, it is that of the construction of the songs from the mantra. Practically everything ‘SUPERNOVA’ They are slogans, mantras, repeated over and over again, acting as complete stanzas without giving up the complexity of the meaning. It is not about joining one transcendent phrase after another, it is about finding the phrase and making it penetrate, drop by drop, into the listener’s spirit. All this, using a unique and classy vocabulary, cool and playful, fun and profound. Ralphie Choo is a better lyricist than even he himself can believe.

The result is an album that at first listen may seem like the soundtrack of a video game, with several songs that, a priori, seem instrumental, and in which, on subsequent listens, we discover that it is because Ralphie and company understand the voice as a instrument. ‘SUPERNOVA’, the soundtrack of the video game by Juan Salvador Gaviota, starring Ralphie Choo as Ralphie Choo, is one of the albums of the year. And it’s just the beginning. The Big-bang that can light the path of a career and a scene.

