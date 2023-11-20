Ramada Inn “Real Tree” (2023)

In this second reference from the group from Oñati (Gipuzkoa) the main change is in the reduction of members of the formation, which ironically has led to the increase in the punch and intensity of their songs. There is no longer a second guitar nor certain keyboard sounds that we found in that interesting “Pills for Horses”but it doesn’t seem like they need it as they are short and direct songs that work wonderfully in trio format.

This short album sounds more rock and less country than the debut they released last year, and there are enough sharp riffs and captivating melodies to wander through these six short but penetrating songs. Again echoes of Dylan o Petty without giving up that casual and direct style that has characterized the songs of Juan Valls and his band.

From the initial “Draw Me a Line” one can easily get caught up in its melodic network thanks to some accurate verses and the surprising and effective change of rhythm towards the end. “Violence Rounde the Edge of Her Mouth” contrasts with the end of “Tenderness Round the Edge of Her Mouth”, the former being pure rock nerve (with stimulating filigrees from the bassist) while the latter is more like a soft lullaby. The instrumental “Wild Goose Chase” manages to transport us quite high in just two minutes, and both “Burden of Dreams” and “Tell a Vision” have that irresistible combination of rock power, almost punk, and melodic vocals, which can sometimes remind to The Replacements.

The lyrics are interesting, not at all obvious, and in them we find references to Jerry García from Grateful Deada Mark Knopfler and even the actor Harry Dean Stanton. This is rock n roll as a vehicle of expression, nothing more, nothing less.

Share this: Facebook

X

