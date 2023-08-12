Rambalaya, interview in Sound World (2023)

They are back. Rambalaya it’s here. The great rhythm and blues super band from Barcelona has a new album, “Only In My Dreams” (Good Rhythm, 23)

In Rambalaya we meet again with Anton Jarl on drums, Jonathan Herrero on vocals, Héctor Martín on guitar, Matías Míguez on bass, and Gerard Nieto on piano and Hammond, who are now joined by the winds of Pol Prats, sax tenor and baritone, and David Pastor, trumpet. We spoke with Anton, who is not only in charge of the drumsticks but, since the beginning of the band, has been a spiritual leader and also a composer.

It’s far away, but shall we explain your origins again?

Clear! We had a quartet with Matías, Fer and Jonathan who played versions at the beginning, and there was very good chemistry. We called it The Ramblers and we included Héctor on guitar to record three or four songs that he composed. He had the feeling that we had found something special. I had already written songs for Koko-Jean & The Tonics and for a group called Bad Stamp, but this really motivated me to start again. There he did the lyrics. In fact, for me, writing always starts with the lyrics. I have always liked writing and after so many years on drums I wanted to get down to it. Simple things… When The Ramblers, with Jonathan, I was very inspired to compose, writing songs for him, with that voice, and who also has very good English. I wanted to lead a project and take it to a musical field that seemed interesting to me.

“If we have to put a label on ourselves, with how little we musicians like that, rhythm and blues can be fine”

At first you talked to me a lot about a rock and roll project, but you have ended up making rhythm’n’blues your banner.

I guess it’s normal. The goat pulls at once. I listen to a lot of rock. Our influences are still there. On this record, for example, Willy DeVille has influenced me a lot, and also the country music of people like Glen Campbell. Although we could say that if we have to put a label on ourselves, with how little we musicians like that, rhythm and blues may be fine.

It seems that compositionally you are working better and better for Jonathan’s voice.

Of course, it is the time being together. But not just Jonathan, I think the whole band has grown and everyone is important. Obviously, having a vocalist like him is a luxury, but also having the rest of the instrumentalists (and friends) by my side. In fact, there are more people in the composition and I like that a lot.

You lead the group, but as you say there are more people in the composition. It is a habitual dynamic in you.

On the first album there are already two songs by Matías and there is also a song by Fer Tejero, our previous keyboardist. This album follows that line, Matías participates again in two songs, one half with me and another with Jonathan. “Cabin Fever” starts from a very Creedence riff by Héctor and I did the melody and the lyrics. What I like about this dynamic is that I’ve done most of the songs, and that sets a tone, but the participation of the rest, in turn, makes us distance ourselves from that tone. That makes it all very rich. It makes it very diverse. It’s something that if you listen to an album like Soundgarden’s “Superunknown”, even if it has nothing to do with what we do, most of the songs are by Chris Cornell, but you realize that the rest of the band has been contributing things and enriching everything. Or the same thing happens with “Synchronicity” by The Police.

Does the fact of having a band like Rambalaya that is “your” band motivate you more to compose for it and leave that work in the other projects in the hands of other musicians – obviously perfectly trained?

Yes, it is very different. With Los Mambo Jambo, the leader of the group is obviously Dani Nel·lo and he is the main composer. They are also instrumental songs. Ivan Kovacevic also composes some songs, but ninety percent or more are by Dani. As I was saying, I rely a lot on the lyrics when composing and it would be much more difficult for me to do it in an instrumental group. I feel comfortable in the role of drummer for Mambo Jambo and I think we have enough songwriting talent for me to get into. With Koko I have composed more, adapting the composition to her, because it is her group. It’s something I love to do. Make custom songs for her. Although I am no longer with them because I could not offer them the availability they deserve. In short, composing for Rambalaya offers me much more freedom.

I have to ask you, before finishing, about those tribute concerts to Deep Purple’s “Machine Head” that you did in Barcelona. Something very far from your usual sound.

Yes, it was a lot of fun doing it, and of course we’re far behind stylistically, but we all have hard rock backgrounds. It was also a way of studying it, a challenge… It was not easy to do those topics. My goal is for Rambalaya to have a strong entity as a group. I don’t care if there are influences, like Elvis or Roy Orbison on this record, but to get that sound of your own you can’t expect to throw it all in at once. I like to listen to funk or heavy metal, but I’m not going to shoehorn everything into it. I want to find the essence of this group. The first album was maybe a little more rhythm’n’blues and this one is more melodic. And that’s because I think it makes us sound better. That we are making the most of the talent of musicians.

