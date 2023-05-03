the all star group Rambalayamade up of members of Los Mambo Jambo, A Contra Blues, Koko-Jean & The Tonics and Los Saxophonistas Salvajes, returns to the fray with their second album, a “Only my dreams” (23) that exudes from each groove the indomitable and elegant spirit of Roy Orbison himself. Eleven very careful pieces that, with rhythm & blues as their flag, could be the perfect sound icing on the cake for more than one scene from great movie classics, with resplendent instrumental and orchestral arrangements at every step.

The omnipresent and incombustible Anton Jarl (drums and main composer of the band) in command, flanked by the headlines Jonathan Herrero (voice), Héctor Martín (guitar), Matías Míguez (bass), Gerard Nieto (piano and hammond), Pol Prats (tenor and baritone sax) and David Pastor (trumpet), unite on several tracks of this “Only my dreams” brimming with nuances: Àlex López (trumpet) and Albert Sabater (percussion), as well as Barcelona Rock Strings and The Gourmets.

From the evocative aroma of western-border that the winds draw in the initial "Cry"with Jonathan Herrero (Tom Jones and Elvis under the wings) making it clear from the first moment that his voice only knows limits to shattering them, to the hip-breaking groove of "When your chicken come home to roost"to lead to the title theme, "Only my dreams", a beautiful and vibrant ballad, one of those that mark and crown the dance hit at the (American) graduation party. The brilliant arrangements build and build until they explode over and over again, with the entire band melting into each other and Jonathan looking into the eyes of "The big O" and Chris Isaak without blinking.

That shiny movie Jukebox you have in mind keeps playing and the eclecticity and chameleon-like swing of Rambalaya leaves all shadows vanquished with the bluesy howls of “Cabin fever” (halfway between Creedence and Howling Wolf), the Latin rhythms of “Rider with no head” (aftertaste of Santana) or the extra tex-mex and rock & roll in the vein of “Second date” (Ritchie Valens and Los Lobos in the air), going through rhythmic and festive joy of “Expiration date” (with Charles Mingus in a steaming club or tavern burning the ships, mug of ale in hand).