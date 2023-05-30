Home » RAMPINI The Umbrian electric bus company wins the Consip – Companies tender
Rampini, market leader in zero-emission buses, won the tender called by Consip for the supply of 8-metre electric buses. The Umbrian company has signed a supply contract for electric buses with plug-in charging and the vehicles purchased through Consip are financed with resources provided by the PNRR.

Rampini won the Consip tender offering the Eltron model, manufactured in the Passignano sul Trasimeno (PG) plants. The Eltron, the only 8-metre electric bus “made in Italy”, is available in 2 or 3-door versions, is 2.2 meters wide and can carry up to 48 passengers.

Traction is entrusted to a 230 kilowatt electric motor which feeds batteries or 280 kWh, ensuring an autonomy of over 200 kilometers so as to meet any operational requirement. Great care has been taken in the design of the interiors to ensure passengers high standards of safety and comfort.

The contract, active by June 2023, allows Public Administrations to purchase buses with or without specific customizations. In the first case, the personalization of the buses can concern colours, liveries, additional equipment for the driver’s seat and for the passenger compartment, on-board and passenger safety devices, driver assistance systems and full service maintenance.

«The Consip tender, thanks to funds from the PNRR, represents a unique opportunity for a real energy transition in the public transport sector. We are proud to contribute to this transition by offering the market buses made exclusively in Italy. The Eltron model, which won the Consip tender, is a concentration of technology at the service of environmental sustainability.

Today we are reaping the fruits of the investments that we have made in recent years to modernize production and to become a driving force and an opportunity to reactivate the Italian industrial fabric», declared the President, engineer Franco Rampini.

